Drom-Inch progress to munster senior camogie final after extra-time thriller

Drom-Inch are back in a Munster senior camogie final.

The Tipperary champions travelled to Waterford this afternoon to play De La Salle in their Munster semi-final, where extra-time was needed to separate the sides.

Niamh Treacy’s goal wasn’t enough for Drom to win in normal time, with the sides finishing level on a scoreline of Drom 1-11 De La Salle 0-14 after 60 minutes.





However, goals from Joanne Ryan and Niamh Long in the first half of extra-time opened up a lead that Drom would not surrender.

They ran out 3-14 to 0-18 winners and now go into the Munster final where they will play the winners of Scariff Ogonelloe and Sarsfields of Cork who meet on Sunday.