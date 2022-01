Drom-Inch are into the 2021 Munster senior club camogie final.

After winning the 2020 provincial crown in late November, the Tipp side were back in action this afternoon in the 2021 semi-final.

They defeated Newcastle West in The Ragg on a full-time score of 0-10 to 0-07.





They will now be aiming to win back-to-back Munster crowns when they face Scariff Ogonelloe in the Munster final.

That’s after the Clare side defeated Inniscarra of Cork today on a full-time score of 1-8 to 0-8.