Drom-Inch are county Intermediate football champions.

The Mid side overcame Grangemockler-Ballyneale in today’s final in Semple Stadium, on a fulltime score of 2-11 to 0-09.

Drom will play in the 2022 Tipperary senior football championship.





The Mid side will now go on to represent Tipperary in the Munster Intermediate club football championship.

They will play in a Tipperary venue against Waterford side Portlaw on December 4th or 5th in the Munster club quarter-final.