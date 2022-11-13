Drom-Inch crowned Munster senior club camogie champions

Drom-Inch are the Munster senior camogie champions.

The 4-in-a-row Tipperary champions defeated Clare side Scariff-Ogonnelloe in today’s decider in Mallow.

The Clare champions defeated Drom-Inch by a single point in last year’s final, but this year Drom were crowned champions on a full-time score of 0-14 to 0-08.





The sides were level at half-time with five points a piece but second-half substitute and minor star Katie O’Dwyer’s three points helped Drom to a massive victory.

Drom-Inch now go into the All-Ireland semi-finals to play the Ulster champions on the weekend of the 10th/11th of December.