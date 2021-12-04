Drom-Inch & Ballina in Munster club football action today

Two Tipperary teams are representing the county in the Munster club football championships this afternoon.

In the Munster Intermediate football quarter-final, Drom-Inch take on Waterford side Portlaw in Templetuohy at half-past-1.

The winner will take on the Kerry champions in the semi-final, which will be either Na Gaeil or Beaufort.





At the same time in Limerick, Ballina begin their provincial journey in the Munster Junior football quarter-final away to Mountcollins.

A win for Ballina would see them take on Austin Gleeson’s Mount Sion in the Munster semi-final.