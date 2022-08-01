Driver arrested in Nenagh after being clocked at a 189km/h

Gardaí in Tipperary are reminding motorists to drive safely, following a number of incidents in the Nenagh area.

A driver was arrested on the M7 on Sunday afternoon after they were clocked driving at a speed of 189km/h.

The motorist was charged to appear in court.





Meanwhile, in the early hours of Sunday morning, another driver was arrested in Nenagh on the suspicion of drug driving.

An Garda Síochána also added that over the weekend numerous fixed charge notices were issued for speed, mobile phone use and seatbelts amongst other offences.