Draws have been made for this year’s Tipperary county camogie championships

The draws have been made for this year’s Tipperary senior camogie championship.

County champions Drom-Inch have been drawn into group 2 alongside Nenagh Éire Óg, Annacarty and Clonoulty.

Group 1 is a group of 5 including Cashel King Cormacs, Thurles Sarsfields, Burgess/Duharra, Silvermines and last year’s intermediate champions Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams.





The intermediate championship will concsists of seven teams in one group.

That’s made up of Toomevara, Borrisileigh, Cahir, Kilruane MacDonaghs, Boherlahan Dualla, Newport and Shannon Rovers.

Elsewhere, the junior A championship will consist of two groups, which can be seen below:

Group 1

Holycross Ballycahill

Templemore

Drom-Inch

Moneygall

St Rita’s Fethard

Group 2

Lorrha

Ballina

Kildangan

Brian Borus