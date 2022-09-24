Draws made for Tipperary senior camogie semi-finals following today’s quarter-finals

The Tipperary senior camogie championship is down to the final four following today’s quarter-finals.

Annacarty booked their semi-final spot with a 2-14 to 3-07 win over Burgess/Duharra.

Joining them is Clonoulty/Rossmore after they saw off the challenge of Thurles Sarsfields, winning on a final scoreline of 3-12 to 2-08.





Both Annacarty and Clonoulty join group winners Drom-Inch and Cashel in the semi-finals, with the draws now confirmed.

This year’s semi-finals will see Drom-Inch play Éire Óg Annacarty and Cashel taking on Clonoulty/Rossmore.

Meanwhile, in the intermediate camogie championship today, Newport/Ballinahinch beat Boherlahan-Dualla 5-12 to 3-11 whilst Cahir and Borrisileigh played out a draw on a score of Cahir 2-08 Borrisileigh 1-11.