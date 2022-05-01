Double injury blow for Tipperary & Loughmore hurling set ups

There’s some bad news on the injury front for both Tipperary and Loughmore hurling setups.

John McGrath is set to be out of action for the rest of the year following an achilles injury he suffered against Waterford.

Meanwhile, McGrath’s clubmate Ed Connolly suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury in Tipperary’s win over Cork last Wednesday in the Munster Under 20 hurling semi-final.





The Loughmore man collided awkwardly with a Cork player well into injury time and was seen on crutches leaving the field after the game.