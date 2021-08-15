Divisional hurling final spots up for grabs across Tipperary today

Cashel King Cormacs are through to their first West senior hurling final since 2005.

That’s after they beat Eire Og Annacarty in Bansha last night, on a full-time score of 4-14 to 15 points.

Cashel will find out their opponents for the West final today.





Sean Treacy’s and Clonoulty Rossmore meet in the other semi-final in Dundrum at 2pm today.

West secretary Michael McCarthy says Clonoulty have a formidable team:

“Clonoulty are the standard bearers in West Tipp, they are going for their sixth West title in a row, which would be their 12th in 15 years so they’ve really dominated West hurling over the last while.

“On Sunday they will have a new goalkeeper for the first time in I suppose nearly 20 years, Declan O’Dwyer retired last year.

“It’s still a very formidable team, Mikey Winnie, Conor Hammersley there in around the middle of the field and John O’Keeffe at centre-back who is really their linchpin.

“They have Dillon Quirke off the Tipp panel and Timmy Hammersley who are tremendous forwards at this level.”

The finalists of both the mid and north senior hurling championships will also be decided today.

In the north, Kiladangan take on Nenagh Éire Óg in Dolla at 2.30pm while the other semi-final sees Borrisileigh play Kilruane MacDonaghs in Nenagh at 6.15pm.

The mid semi-finals get underway at 2pm in The Ragg, where Thurles Sarsfields meet Upperchurch-Drombane whilst Templemore is the venue for Moycarkey-Borris against Loughmore-Castleiney at 5pm.