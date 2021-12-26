Divisional Under-21 hurling takes centre stage in Tipperary today

Divisional under-21 hurling takes centre stage today with three finals and two semi-finals down for decision.

In the North, Kiladangan will be looking to make history today with a victory in the Under 21 A North Final.

A win over Roscrea in Toomevara at 1.30pm, would see them complete a clean sweep of all adult divisional competitions in which they took part in this year, following senior, Junior A, Junior C and Under 19 A titles in 2021.





A win for Roscrea, would see them win their first Under 21 A north title in 37 years.

Elsewhere, the West A final between Cappawhite Gaels and Cashel King Cormacs has been postponed.

At 12 o’clock in The Ragg, the Mid A semi-final sees Drom-Inch taking on Holycross/Ballycahill.

The Mid B final takes place in Littleton at 1.30pm, where Upperchurch-Drombane meet Boherlahan-Dualla.

In the South, The B final sees Grangemockler-Ballyneale going up against Cahir in Carrick at 1pm.

While Clonmel hosts the South A semi-final at 12, where Carrick Swans take on Mullinahone.