Discover South Tipperary castles with new walking tours

A six week walking series ‘Conquer the Castles’ exploring the castles of Tipperary starts today.

Supported by Tipperary Tourism, the members of Siúl Eile walking group will lead people through the history of the castles that once dominated the lands, with a mixture of walking and talking.

Local guides will bring participants back through time, telling the stories that originated off the beaten tracks and trails.





All of the walks start at 2.30pm on Saturdays, beginning with Burncourt Castle today and details and registration are available on www.siuleile.com.

Founder of Siúl Eile, Liam Fleming, told Tipp FM News they will be gentle, informative and interactive walks.

“Conquer the Castles, we’ll feature six castles around South Tipperary with a walk and the local history of that area.

“The walks will be very gentle – lovely walks, some of them are inside forests, more by rivers and you get the local information on the castle and the other local community history as well.”

The castles featured are;

– Burncourt Castle, Saturday, July 10.

– Galtee Castle, Saturday, July 17.

– Carey’s Castle, Saturday, July 24.

– Golden Castle, Saturday, July 31.

– Kilcash Castle, Saturday, August 7.

– Shanbally Castle, Saturday, August 14.

Bookings for the Conquer the Castle walks is available here.