Disappointment for Tipp Junior team in first of today’s double header of inter-county camogie

There was disappointment in the first game of a double header of inter-county camogie.

It wasn’t to be for the Tipperary Junior team, which took on Kilkenny in Division 2 of the league in the Ragg this afternoon.

The Kilkenny were able to maintain the lead for the entirety of the game, and securing a goal before halftime and two more in the second half sealed their win.





The fulltime score was Kilkenny 3-10 Tipperary 1-6.

Next up at 3.30pm in The Ragg, Denis Kelly’s senior side team faces Cork in Division 1.

Both teams are unbeaten heading into today’s game, with the winner putting one foot into a league final.