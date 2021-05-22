Devane stars as Tipperary beat Waterford to earn League quarter-final spot

The Tipperary senior camogie team are through to the league quarter-final after defeating Waterford in Clonmel this afternoon.

Bill Mullaney’s side beat Waterford by 11 points on a final score of 2-16 to 0-11.

Tipperary got off to a quick start with Clodagh McIntyre finding the back of the net after just 17 seconds.





Eimear McGrath got Tipp’s other goal whilst Cáit Devane scored 12 points to see Tipperary earn a place in this year’s League quarter-finals.

In Division Two, the Tipperary intermediate side lost to Galway in Athenry on a final score of 2-14 to 2-07.