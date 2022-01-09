Derby Day arrives for ‘special’ Munster junior hurling final

Skeheenarinky face near neighbours from just over the county border in the final of the Munster Junior Hurling Championship this afternoon.

The side from the Ballyporeen parish will take on Ballygiblin of Cork to decide where the provincial crown will spend the rest of the year.

Throw-in in Mallow is at 1.30pm.





Skeheenarinky Manager, James Lacey, says the two teams will know each other very well:

“They’ve played with each other at underage, Mitchelstown CBS would be the local secondary school for players to go to.

“So they know each other, most of them would and they would’ve played together so yeah it’s only in the road so it’s novel really when you consider the size of the Munster province that two local clubs have been drawn together in hat is a special Munster junior club final.”

Lacey, says they’ve been in “bonus territory” since the County Final win:

“With the Munster club championship we got a trip to Tralee in November followed up by the semi-final in Mallow versus Ogonelloe so yeah it’s been great, we are on a journey, it’s bonus territory, it’s winter hurling I suppose and the conditions that go with it.

“In a time of pandemic and covid and bad news it’s just something positive for the community to be able to celebrate and get behind and support and have an interest in.”