Deputy McGrath calls for consistency in Ireland’s Maternity Units

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath is calling for consistency to be introduced when it comes to enforcing Covid-19 restrictions at Ireland’s maternity units.

Five of the country’s 19 units, including South Tipp General Hospital, were cited by the Health Minister as failing to comply fully with the easing of restrictions.

The Clonmel hospital was said to be falling short when it comes to daily visits for partners.





Addressing Tánaiste Leo Varadkar in the Dáil, deputy McGrath says universal rules need to be introduced:

“The hospitals make different decisions all over the country, it’s time that the hospitals were instructed or are they all little independent republics that can do what they like, it’s not fair on people and we need consistency throughout the maternity hospitals.”

Leo Varadkar responded to deputy McGrath:

“It is still possible for hospitals at local level. for their own reasons, to introduce tighter restrictions but they do have to explain why they’re doing that.

“It’s not good enough for them to ‘we’re an independent republic and we’re doing our own thing’.”