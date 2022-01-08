Depleted Tipperary suffer defeat to Kerry in Munster Hurling Cup

Tipperary have suffered defeat to Kerry in the quarter-finals of the Munster Hurling Cup.

The game, which was Colm Bonnar’s first as new manager, finished 0-17 to 0-14 in favour of the home side in Tralee.

The result is the first time Kerry have beaten Tipperary in senior hurling.





The Premier suffered a number of injuries during the game with Darragh Carey and Paddy Cadell needing to be replaced in the first half.

There’s also concern for Kiladangan’s Willie Connors who was stretchered from the field following an apparent lower leg injury.

The injury delay resulted in 11 additional minutes added on.