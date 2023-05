The Tipperary senior camogie team has won its first silverware at senior level in 13 years.

Denis Kelly’s side welcomed Clare to Semple Stadium for the Munster camogie final this afternoon.

Tipperary’s last piece of silverware was the 2010 Munster championship.





The Premier were hailed as the Munster Senior Camogie champions on a scoreline of 1-26 to 1-9.