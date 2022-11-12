Denis Kelly names Tipperary senior camogie backroom team

New Tipperary senior camogie manager Denis Kelly has named his backroom team.

The Toomevara native was named manager back in September, following on from the outgoing Bill Mullaney.

Joining Denis as selectors and coaches are Clonoulty/Rossmore’s Michael Ferncombe and Moycarkey Borris’ Kevin Moran.





Cashel King Cormacs’ Linda Grogan also joins as selector/FLO whilst Oscar O’Dwyer of Arravale Rovers and Moyne-Templetuohy’s Diarmuid Leahy make up the S&C Department.

Bobby Carrigan of Ballybacon/Grange has been appointed head of logistics whilst Thurles Sarsfields’ Maggie O’Grady will cover video analysis.

Finally, Kevin Tobin of Moyle Rovers joins the coaching ticket as performance coach.