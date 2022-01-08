Defeat in season opener for McCarthy’s West Coast Eagles

Aisling McCarthy’s 2022 AFLW season has started off with a defeat.

The Tipperary ladies footballer was in action for West Coast Eagles this morning in their season opener against Fremantle.

Fremantle were the eventual 43 points to 15 winners, with McCarthy recording 10 disposals and four tackles.





In the early hours of tomorrow (Sunday) morning, another Tipperary ladies footballer gets her season underway.

Orla O’Dwyer and her Brisbane Lions side begin their AFLW premiership defence against Adelaide Crows at 3.10am Irish time.