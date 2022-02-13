Declan Fanning hopeful Tipp will see the best of John McGrath this year

Tipperary welcome rivals Kilkenny to Semple Stadium this afternoon in the National Hurling League.

Colm Bonnar named an unchanged starting fifteen from the one that beat Laois last weekend.

There was one change to the bench however with John McGrath coming in for Gearoid O’Connor.





McGrath struggled for Tipp last year before having an incredible season with Loughmore-Castleiney.

Former All-Ireland winning hurler with Tipp Declan Fanning is hopeful we will see McGrath continue his club form in the blue and gold this year:

“Often then when you’re in a period like that, it might actually get worse before it gets better and that’s probably nearly the way the year went for him for Tipperary.

“Then he had a brilliant turn around where he went back to his club and it just snowballed on where he was getting better and better to a stage where I think everyone in Tipperary were really delighted with the way he was hurling and are hoping that he can bring that into his Tipperary game as well.”

We’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM for the 3.45pm throw-in with thanks to Denis O’Reilly, Premier Meats, at the Mall, Thurles.