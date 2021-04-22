Dates and times for Tipperary’s National Hurling and Football league fixtures revealed

Dates and times for this year’s National Hurling and Football League fixtures have been announced.

Saturday May 8th at half-past five is the time for the diary, that’s when Tipperary meet All-Ireland champions Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds in the first round of the national hurling league.

The following Saturday, May 15th, sees the footballers travel to the same venue to face Limerick at 5 o’clock while after that in Semple Stadium, Liam Sheedy’s side face Cork at 7.30.





Saturday May 22nd sees a double header in Thurles, first up is the hurlers against Galway at half-past-1 before the footballers welcome Wicklow at half-4.

The following weekend Tipperary have a bye in the hurling whilst the footballers have their last group game against Offaly in O’Connor Park at 3 o’clock on Saturday May 29th.

The hurlers finish their campaign with two away fixtures. First a trip to Mullingar to play Westmeath at 2pm on June 6th and a trip to Walsh Park to play Waterford at 1.45 on June 13th.

Hurling Fixtures:

Saturday May 8th – Gaelic Grounds – Tipperary vs Limerick – 5.30pm.

Saturday May 15th – Semple Stadium – Tipperary vs Cork – 7.30pm.

Saturday May 22nd – Semple Stadium – Tipperary vs Galway – 1.30pm.

Sunday June 6th – TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar – Tipperary vs Westmeath – 2pm.

Sunday June 13th – Walsh Park, Waterford – Tipperary vs Waterford – 1.45pm.

Football fixtures:

Saturday May 15h – Gaelic Grounds – Tipperary vs Limerick – 5pm.

Saturday May 22nd – Semple Stadium – Tipperary vs Wicklow – 4.30pm.

Saturday May 29th – O’Connor Park, Tullamore – Tipperary vs Offaly – 3pm.