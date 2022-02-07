Dates confirmed for Tipperary county championship & league fixtures

The Tipperary GAA adult county fixtures plan has been released for 2022.
The county hurling leagues get underway on the weekend of March 20th with the county football leagues beginning the following weekend.
The rounds will be played every second weekend with hurling one weekend, football the following weekend.
The weekend of June 12th for hurling and June 19th for football are earmarked for league finals.
For the county championships, all three grades of the hurling county championship get underway on the weekend of July 24th, with football beginning the following weekend.
Teams will play a game every second weekend with the hurling finals set for the weekend of October 9th with the football decider penciled in for the following weekend.
County hurling leagues:
Round 1 – March 20th
Round 2 – April 3rd
Round 3 – April 17th
Round 4 – May 2nd
Round 5 – May 15th
Semi-finals & relegation – May 29th
Finals and relegation – June 12th
County football leagues:
Round 1 – March 27th
Round 2 – April 10th
Round 3 – April 24th
Round 4 – May 8th
Round 5 – May 22nd
Semi-finals and relegation – June 5th
Finals – June 19th
County hurling championship:
Round 1 – July 24th
Round 2 – August 7th
Round 3 – August 21st
Prelim QFs – September 4th
QF’s & Relegation SFs – September 11th
SF’s & Relegation Finals – September 25th
Finals – October 9th
County football Championship:
Round 1 – July 31st
Round 2 – August 14th
Round 3 – August 28th
QFs & Tom Cusack QFs – September 18th
SFs & Tom Cusack SFs – October 2nd
Finals & Tom Cusack Finals – October 16th