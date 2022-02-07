Dates confirmed for Tipperary county championship & league fixtures

The Tipperary GAA adult county fixtures plan has been released for 2022.

The county hurling leagues get underway on the weekend of March 20th with the county football leagues beginning the following weekend.

The rounds will be played every second weekend with hurling one weekend, football the following weekend.





The weekend of June 12th for hurling and June 19th for football are earmarked for league finals.

For the county championships, all three grades of the hurling county championship get underway on the weekend of July 24th, with football beginning the following weekend.

Teams will play a game every second weekend with the hurling finals set for the weekend of October 9th with the football decider penciled in for the following weekend.

County hurling leagues:

Round 1 – March 20th

Round 2 – April 3rd

Round 3 – April 17th

Round 4 – May 2nd

Round 5 – May 15th

Semi-finals & relegation – May 29th

Finals and relegation – June 12th

County football leagues:

Round 1 – March 27th

Round 2 – April 10th

Round 3 – April 24th

Round 4 – May 8th

Round 5 – May 22nd

Semi-finals and relegation – June 5th

Finals – June 19th

County hurling championship:

Round 1 – July 24th

Round 2 – August 7th

Round 3 – August 21st

Prelim QFs – September 4th

QF’s & Relegation SFs – September 11th

SF’s & Relegation Finals – September 25th

Finals – October 9th

County football Championship:

Round 1 – July 31st

Round 2 – August 14th

Round 3 – August 28th

QFs & Tom Cusack QFs – September 18th

SFs & Tom Cusack SFs – October 2nd

Finals & Tom Cusack Finals – October 16th