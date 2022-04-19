Date set for Tipperary county championship draws

A date has been set for the draws for this year’s Tipperary county hurling and football championships.

The group stage draws will be held Monday May 2nd live here on Tipp FM during Extra Time with Ronan Quirke between 7pm and 8pm.

This year’s hurling championship will have a slight difference than in previous years as the Seamus O’Riain competition will now be known as the premier Intermediate championship.





At present, the county hurling championships are scheduled to begin on the weekend of July 24th, with football beginning the following weekend.