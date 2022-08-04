Darren Gleeson reinstalled as Antrim senior hurling manager

Darren Gleeson has been re-installed as the Antrim senior hurling manager.

The Antrim county board have today confirmed that the former Tipperary goalkeeper will stay with the Saffrons for another two years, with an option for a third year.

The Portroe native began his term with Antrim in 2019 and has been described by the Antrim county board as having made fantastic strides in his first term.





Antrim will play in the Leinster senior hurling championship in 2023 after they won this year’s Joe McDonagh Cup and will also compete in Division One of the National League.