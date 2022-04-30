D-Day for Nenagh Ormond & Clonmel RFC

It’s the biggest and final day of the season for two Tipperary AIL teams this afternoon.

A huge crowd is expected in Nenagh as Nenagh Ormond welcome Rainey Old Boys to New Ormond Park in the Division 2A relegation playoff.

The two sides drew 17 points a piece in the first leg last week so it’s winner takes all and loser goes down this afternoon.





Meanwhile, Clonmel have made the trip to Derry for their Division 2C relegation playoff second leg.

The Tipp side bring a 16 point lead with them from the first leg as they take on City of Derry.

Both games get underway at 2.30pm.