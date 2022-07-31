Cut Loose Country Music Festival makes it’s return after two-year hiatus

The Cut Loose Country Music Festival will make it’s return to the Premier after a two-year hiatus today.

The outdoor festival takes place at Holycross GAA Pitch kicking off at 11am with a jam-packed day of music and entertainment until 7.30pm

Michael Lowry, TD and organiser of the annual event, told TippFM that festival go-ers can look forward to the dance floor, food and beverages on site, and 12 country artist performers, including Nathan Carter and TippFM’s very own Fran Curry with Muriel O Connor.





The event will also cater to those with disabilities with a designated viewing spot by the stage to watch the acts.

He says people travel from all over to attend the Cut Loose Country Music Festival:

“It has established itself now as one of the best country festivals in Europe actually, but particularly in Ireland.

“All of the people who attend it would say it’s the original and the best.

“We get people from Donegal down to Kerry, all over Ireland. We ‘ve had a lot of people coming from the UK and from Scotland in the last couple of years.

“This year, in particular, we’ve a big contingent coming in from outside the country. As i said, the event is established, we give exceptional entertainment, we have the best of the country music artists. People do appreciate that we give exceptional value for money.”

Tickets can be bought here: https://secure.tickets.ie/Listing/EventInformation/40811/cut-loose-country-festival?_ga=2.108681026.1975817741.1659023657-546008816.1659023657.