Covid Vaccination Centres in North Tipperary and Clare set to close this weekend

Covid Vaccination Centres in North Tipperary and Clare are set to close as the campaign enters a new phase.

The centres at Nenagh and Ennis Hospitals will both cease operations over the weekend.

The closure of the vaccination centres is part of a wider reorganisation by the HSE nationally.





Operations Manager, Nora Barry, has said despite rising Covid numbers, the remaining vaccination centres, with the ongoing work of GPs and pharmacists, can provide the necessary level of vaccination to the population.

She also thanked all the staff who she said have worked tirelessly in the vaccination centres in Tipperary and Clare since 2021.