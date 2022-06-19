County winners announced as part of National Lottery Good Causes Awards 2022

Three Tipperary clubs and organisations have been announced as county winners in the National Lottery Good Causes Awards 2022.

The awards were created to honour and showcase the inspiring work being carried out by clubs and individuals in their local communities.

Cloughjordan Circus Club won for arts and culture with their work online reimagining circus performance.





Cahir GAA Club under sport won for installing flood lighting at their GAA pitch giving a space to exercise all year round helping the physical and mental health of players.

Finally North Tipperary Community Services are the winners under community with thanks to the work of the Silver Arch FRC.

The awards, culminate in a Gala Awards Dinner in Kildare on Saturday 1st October.