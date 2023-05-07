County Waterford scout troop to represent Tipp in national final later this year

A County Waterford scout troop will represent Tipperary in a national final later this year.

The Cobra Patrol from Ballymacarbry Scout Group emerged victorious at the County Shield held in Burncourt over the weekend.

Scout Patrols from across the Tipperary Scout County competed in the first competitive Shield event since Covid.





Among the many skills the scouts had to demonstrate were Campcraft, Pioneering, Tent Pitching, Backwoods Cooking, First Aid, and Navigation.

Shark Patrol from the 22nd Clonmel group and the Mongoose Patrol from Ballymacarbry finished second and third respectively.

The Tipperary Scout County came about following the amalgamation of Cois Siúire Scout County with North Tipperary Scout County.