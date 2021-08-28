County hurling championships up and running in Tipperary

County champions Kiladangan got their 2021 county championship off to a winning start last night.

In a repeat of last year’s decider, the North side beat Loughmore-Castleiney by a single point, on a full-time score of 2-23 to 2-22.

Tipperary midfielder Alan Flynn scored the winning point late on and speaking to Tipp FM after the game, Kiladanagan selector Martin Nolan was happy to come away with the victory:





“It was a fierce hard fought win as it’s always going to be against Loughmore, especially after last year.

“They came with a point to prove and we needed everything to get over the line and we got there thank god.”

Elsewhere last night, Ballinahinch beat Shannon Rovers in the intermediate hurling championship, on a final score of 24 points to 1-18.

The Tipperary hurling championships continue today with a further 11 games taking place across the three grades.

The Dan Breen action gets underway at 1 o’clock in Semple Stadium where Toomevara take on Holycross/Ballycahill.

That game is followed by Thurles Sarsfields against Drom-Inch at half-past-4, also in Semple StadIum.

We’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM in association with Specsavers, Thurles Shopping centre.

Elsewhere in the Dan Breen, Borrisileigh and Roscrea meet in Moneygall at 5, Upperchurch-Drombane and Éire Óg Annacarty go head-to-head in Dundrum at 6.30 whilst at the same time in Holycross, JK Brackens take on Moycarkey-Borris.

We’ll have score updates from those games throughout the day along with scores from today’s Seamus O’Riain and Intermediate ties.

In the Seamus O’Riain, there’s two games down for decision.

South champions Killenaule play Sean Treacy’s in Boherlahan at 2pm, whilst Templederry hosts the clash of Silvermines and Clonakenny at 2.30pm.

There’s four game sin the intermediate hurling championship today, beginning at 2pm in Littleton, where Ballingarry meet Arravale Rovers.

Knockavilla Kickhams face Ballybacon/Grange at 3.30pm n Cahir, Moyne/Templetuohy play Borrisokane in Toomevara at 5.30pm whilst Boherlahan Dualla go up against Moyle Rovers in Golden at 6pm.