County final day in the Tipperary senior and premier intermediate hurling championships

It’s the biggest day of the year in Tipperary club hurling today.

The county senior and premier intermediate hurling finals takes place in Semple Stadium this afternoon, with both games live on Tipp FM.

The Premier intermediate final sees Gortnahoe-Glengoole taking Roscrea from 2.15pm, with the winners securing senior hurling status for 2023.





Our coverage of that game is with thanks to Roscrea Express – your local trusted nationwide courier service.

Then at 4.30pm, neighbours Kilruane MacDonaghs and Kiladangan lock horns in the senior hurling final.

It’s Kilruane’s first final since 1986 whilst for Kiladangan, it’s a fourth final appearance in seven years.

However, former Kiladangan manager Eamonn Kelly focusing on the performance is key today:

“What you don’t want to be known for is getting to county finals.

“We have been in a number, we’ve lost some and I think it’s important that we play the game and not the occasion on Sunday.

“I think the lads are well prepared, there’s fantastic guys over them, the committment is fantastic down there but finals take a life of their own.

“I think it’s very important that we play the game and if we can give our best performance on Sunday, that’s probably as much as you can control, you can’t control other things that happen outside of that.”

2020 champions Kiladangan are looking for a second ever title whilst Kilruane’s latest of four titles came back in 1985.

Current Kilruane PRO Gilbert Williams was part of the ’85 team, he’s hoping the Magpies produce their best today:

“We’re confident on Sunday that the team will give their best.

“As a Kilruane club, we demand the best from everybody, we expect nothing less and if they give their best on Sunday, win, lose or draw we will be proud of them.

“We’re more hopeful than confident because we don’t want to blow up Kiladangan, there’s no need for me to exaggerate the quality of the players that they have, the depth of their panel but only two teams can win the county final, Kilruane MacDonaghs and Kiladangan and at the start of the year, we would have taken that.

“We’ll give it a good shot on Sunday.”

Our live coverage of today’s senior final from 4.30pm is with thanks to Road Safety, Tipperary County Council.