County final day in Tipperary senior ladies football championship

It’s county finals day in the Tipperary ladies football championships.

A triple header of action takes place in Bansha where the Intermediate, Senior B and Senior A county finals are down for decision.

Mullinahone and Boherlahan-Dualla contest the intermediate decider at 12pm and that’s followed at 2pm by Clonmel Commercials vs Templemore in the senior B final.





Then at 4pm, the senior final sees Brian Borus taking on Fethard.

It’s a first ever senior final for Fethard and speaking to CK Streaming, one of their inter county players Carrie Davey says they’ve rallied as a group this season:

“Last year we had a bad year really, we all knew it but we came back this year and we said it wasn’t going to happen again.

“We said we would put everything we have into this year.

“We just wanted to win a game and see where it went from there so once we won the first game it was the next game and the next game and now we’re in the final.”

Brian Borus were beaten in last year’s final and speaking to CK streaming, Fethard attacker Trisha Hickey is expecting a big test from Fethard:

“I wouldn’t see it going any other way.

“Senior is an extremely competitive field the last couple of years.

“A point will do, if we win by a point I will be absolutely over the moon and I’m sure Fethard will be the very same.

“They’re a serious club coming up along all the way, they’re just a really good credit, they’ve a lot of inter county experience and those girls have won at every age group up along the way so they are not going to be daunted about being in a final.

“I really do think it will be a really good game of football and we just hope that we shade it on the day.”