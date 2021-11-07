It’s county final day in the Tipperary senior and intermediate ladies football championships

It’s county final day in the Tipperary senior and intermediate football championships.

A double header in Lattin begins with the intermediate final at 12.30pm.

That sees Galtee Rovers taking on Ardfinnan.





After that, at 2.30pm, the senior decider sees Aherlow taking on Brian Borus.

Aherlow were defeated by Cahir in extra-time in last year’s final.

Tipperary ladies footballer Niamh Lonergan says Aherlow will be looking to right that wrong today:

“I think this year, they will be gunning for it this year but then again, Borus haven’t bee in it for a couple of years and they are used to being in finals as well and they haven’t been in it in a couple of years so they will be gunning for it as well.

“I suppose, with the experience of Borus you would give them that little bit but I think Aherlow will be the ones to beat on Sunday.”