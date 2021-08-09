County board to continue livestreaming of Tipperary club championships in 2021

The livestreaming of county championship games looks set to continue in Tipperary in 2021.

The county board began the service last year, to accommodate supporters in seeing club games which were played with limited attendance during the pandemic.

This year’s hurling championships get underway on August 28th with football returning the following weekend.





Speaking on Across The Line with Shane Brophy, County board chairman Joe Kennedy believes the interest for livestreaming will be there again this year:

“We’ve committed to livestreaming at this stage so we’ll certainly try stream matches.

“Looking at the All-Ireland semi-finals, there was tickets on sale online which would suggest that not everyone is as happy to go back to matches as we might have thought so I’d say there’s still a market there for the streaming of matches.

“Maybe Tipperary people outside of the county and even outside the country might still like to see some of the club matches.”

Kennedy also notes that Semple Stadium will be used frequently during the championships, to allow as much people attend games as possible:

“Even with the present restrictions, Semple Stadium can take 500 for the minute so we’d be hoping to get possibly four or five games into Semple Stadium every weekend, so that would be a help as well and even for first round matches it would look after a fair lot of people.”