There are three key County Under 21 club games taking place this afternoon.

The Under 21 A semi finals see Kiladangan face Moycarkey Borris in Toomevara, and Cappawhite Gaels take on Mullinahone in Golden.

Meanwhile, the County Under 21 B final sees Clonoulty/Rossmore face Portroe in Templederry.





All games throw in at 1.30pm.

As it stands, these will be the last Club Under 21 championships to be held in the county.