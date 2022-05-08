Councillor calls for more promotion of Marina in Carrick-on-Suir

There are calls for more to be done to promote the Marina in Carrick-on-Suir.

Local councillor Kieran Bourke says that it is the only one in the county and there should be more effort put into utilising it and having it as a tourist destination.

At a recent meeting of the MD he was told that work was underway to establish a team that would work together to promote the area, including the Marina.





The council aims to have this team in place within the next 12 months and councillor Bourke says:

“When we are promoting the brand Tipperary, we should be promoting that Marina.

“If we could utilise it and advertise it properly I feel that it would be a huge huge compliment to the commerce and the business owners, cafe owners, restaurant owners, in Carrick-on-Suir.”