Council offering financial schemes to support community groups

Tipperary County Council has made a number of schemes available to offer financial assistance to community groups.

Brian Beck, director of services for economic, community, and rural development, stated at this month’s meeting of the local authority that the council is “delighted to support” community groups under financial stress.

The Community Enhancement Program is in place to help community groups with energy, running, and operating costs; capital funding for necessary repairs and improvements; energy-efficient type projects; equipment; and women’s sheds.





The Social Inlusion Activation Program, which aims to strengthen community groups around the Premier and assist the most marginalized individuals in returning to work, self-employment, and education, will enter its final year this year.

Applications can be filled out via the Tipperary County Council website or by paper submission, and assistance with applications can be obtained by calling your local authority.