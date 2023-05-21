Council accepting applications for permits to operate from floating jetty in Ballina

Commercial boat operators are being called on to get applications in to Tipperary County Council for permits to operate from the floating jetty in Ballina.
They are inviting expressions of interest for a permit and will be accepting applications by email only until Friday, May 26th, at noon.
Applicants should have €6.5million in public liability insurance and, if applicable, €13million in employer’s liability insurance.
- Completed application forms should be submitted to [email protected] and titled “Application for Permit for Use of Ballina Floating Jetty”
- Link to application: https://www.tipperarycoco.ie/sites/default/files/2023-05/commercial%20operating%20licence%20application%20form%202023.pdf