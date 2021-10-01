Conor Bowe the man to watch for Moyne/Templetuohy this weekend

Moyne Templetuohy dual star Conor Bowe has been lighting up championships in Tipperary and Cork this Autumn.

The Tipperary senior footballer and former U20 All Ireland hurling medalist starred with UCC in the Cork county hurling championship earlier this week striking 0-7 from play for his college side.

This Sunday he switches codes to don the Moyne Templetuohy colours in a must win game in the county senior football championship against Ballyporeen at 3pm on Sunday afternoon which is a game you can hear live on Tipp FM with thanks to Templetuohy Farm Machinery and the game is also being streamed by Tipperary GAA.





Both clubs boast key talents which could decide the outcome on Sunday with Ballyporeen talisman Conor Sweeney a reigning All Star, while the aforementioned star attacker Conor Bowe is expected to line out alongside Gearoid O Connor in the half forward line for Moyne Templetuohy.

Table leaders Kilsheelan Kilcash look set to take top spot in group two and they take on Eire Og Annacarthy at two O clock on Sunday, but all eyes will be on the clash of Moyne and Ballyporeen at 3pm as the final standings will be decided.

Looking ahead to the game, Moyne Templetuohy selector Enda Everard says their up-and-coming star attacker Conor Bowe is now maturing into an outstanding dual star:

“He was asked at Christmas to go in by David Power and Paddy Christie and look, he went in, he’s a very good footballer but he also likes the football as well.

“He didn’t really play county minor or county under-21 because he was tied with the hurlers for those years but he ended up playing senior football this year which is a very good personal achievement for him.

“He lined out against Kerry in the senior championship and yeah he’s a very good clubman in fairness as well, he really pushes things on in training.”