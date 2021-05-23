Concerns raised over future of Shannondoc service in Roscrea

Concerns are being raised in Roscrea about the future of the Shannondoc out-of-hours GP service.

The service has been restored to Thurles recently after being initially centralised to Nenagh during the pandemic, but there are no updates about a full return of the Roscrea unit.

Local councillor Michael Smith has sought a meeting with the HSE to find out what their intentions are for the service.





He’s concerned that it could be scaled back in the town:

“I think the general public accepted that we were facing a battle of our lives in relation to this pandemic and people accepted that the services were being withdrawn.

“It was very much so in the thought that it was going to be a temporary facility that following the pandemic and overcoming the pandemic that we would see normal service arrive back.”