Competitive rugby aiming for August return

The IRFU Rugby Committee have released their plans for the return of competitive rugby this year.

August is the expected month when competitive structures at all levels will return for both men and women’s rugby.

Plans are in place to have a full All-Ireland League with 18 regular season games for teams.





However, if public health guidelines don’t allow for a full return in August, plans are in place to have the Energia Community Series to return at a provincial level for the first half of the season before having a shorter format Energia All-Ireland League in 2022.