Community groups in Tipp invited to apply for REACH funding

Community groups in Tipperary are being invited to apply for REACH funding.

The Tipperary Education and Training Board has announced an open call for groups that support efforts against educational disadvantage to apply for the fund, which aims to resource and add support to these groups.

Since 2020, REACH funding has provided €425,000 to 66 community groups across the Premier.





Aiseiri, Borrisoleigh Community Centre, Millennium Family Resource Centre, Substance Misuse South Tipperary, and North Tipperary Development Company are some of the Tipp-based groups to benefit from the fund.

The Tipperary ETB will be accepting applications until Wednesday, March 29th.

For more information about the REACH fund, please visit: https://tipperary.etb.ie/latest-news/reach-fund-2023-open-call-to-community-groups-from-march-1st-29th-2023/

To fill out an application for REACH funding, please visit: https://tipperary.etb.ie/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/REACH-Application-Form-2023.pdf