Commercials, Upperchurch-Drombane & Loughmore-Castleiney progress to county senior football last four

The final four in the county football championships will be decided today.

Yesterday, Clonmel Commercials, Upperchurch-Drombane and Loughmore-Castleiney booked their places in this year’s semi-finals.

Clonmel had a dominant win over Arravale Rovers, winning 0-21 to 1-02 whilst Upperchurch-Drombane were 1-11 to 0-10 winners over JK Brackens, with both of those sides meeting in the senior hurling quarter-finals next weekend.





A Paul Shanahan penalty in the first-half helped Upperchurch to victory over their Mid rivals.

Elsewhere yesterday, Loughmore-Castleiney continued their title defence with a 1-10 to 0-11 win over Kilsheelan-Kilcash to book their place in the final four. Wing back John Ryan with the important first half goal for the Mid side.

The final place will be decided this afternoon when Moyle Rovers meet Ardfinnan in Clonmel Sportsfield at 1.30pm.

Speaking on Across The Line with Shane Brophy, football analyst Anthony Shelly fancies Moyle Rovers but says it won’t be easy today:

“Any team that Tom McGlinchey is over is going to be well organised and then you throw in the fact they have some really good players, they will fancy their chances.

“Moyle Rovers, while they’ve only played two games, they got a walkover in the third round but they got the walkover nice and early in the week so they were able to go off and have a challenge against Nemo Rangers.

“That will set them up, it’s not like they’ve been sitting around for the last month waiting for this game.

“While they’ve had that challenge in between, they’ll probably benefit from a good hard championship game in this because I do expect, even though it will be tough, I do expect Moyle Rovers to get over the line by a couple of points.”

Meanwhile, in the intermediate football championship, the last semi-final spot is up for grabs today.

So far, Golden-Kilfeacle, Ballina and Grangemockler-Ballyneale have qualified for the semi-finals.

Golden were 0-10 to 1-06 winners over Commercials B on Friday whilst yesterday, Ballina were 2-12 to 0-09 winners over Galtee Rovers whilst Grangemockler-Ballyneale beat Fethard 1-18 to 1-08 in their quarter-final tie.

Hoping to join them is one of Loughmore-Castleiney B and Mullinahone who meet in Littleton at 12.30pm.

Then at 1.30pm, the last Tom Cusack Cup quarter-final sees Cahir going up against Drom-Inch in Boherlahan at 1.30pm.

The loser of that will play Aherlow in the senior relegation final.

Saturday’s Tom Cusack results saw Killenaule beat Moycarkey-Borris 3-16 to 0-02, Rockwell Rovers defeated Ballyporeen 2-16 to 0-14 and Éire Óg Annacarty retained their senior status with a 2-13 to 2-12 win over Aherlow after extra-time.

Meanwhile, there’s also one game taking place today in the intermediate hurling championship.

Cappawhite take on Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in Clonoulty at 1pm in their preliminary quarter-final clash.