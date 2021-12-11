Commemorative event to be held in Garrykennedy on Sunday 75 years after tragedy

A special commemorative event to mark the 75th anniversary of a tragedy will take place in Garrykennedy tomorrow morning.

On December 1st, 1946, a major tragedy happened at Parker’s Point on the River Shannon near Portroe.

A 45 metre barge carrying stout from Dublin to Limerick, sank in a storm with the loss of three lives.





On Sunday at 10am, two barges skippered by Colm and Gerry Bourke will arrive in Garrykennedy.

There will be an oration and the boats will then go on to Parker’s Point to lay a wreath in memory of John Boland, Edward Gleeson and James McGrath.

The boats will return to Garrykennedy for about an hour before returning to base at Whitegate.