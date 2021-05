Colin O’Riordan’s Sydney Swans suffered defeat this morning in the AFL.

They lost out to the Melbourne Demons by nine points, on a score line of 67 points to 58.

The Tipperary senior footballer made his second consecutive appearance for the Swans, recording nine disposals, three marks and two tackles.





The result means Melbourne remain undefeated at the top of the table, whilst Sydney drop one place to fifth after eight games.