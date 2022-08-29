Colin O’Riordan to retire from AFL

Colin O’Riordan is set to retire from the AFL.

The Tipperary native has been in Australia as a member of the Sydney Swans since 2015 when he was drafted as a rookie and has played 34 games at the highest level.

However this morning, the Sydney Swans have confirmed that O’Riordan will retire from the game at the end of the current season.





The 26-year-old suffered a hip injury earlier this year which the Swans say is the catalyst for this decision.

Charlie Gardiner, Sydney Swans Executive General Manager of Football says “Since arriving at the club, Colin has been one of the most popular members of our playing group and he will be sorely missed”.

O’Riordan won the Barry Round Best Clubman award during his time with the Swans, signaling his popularity in the group and strong off-field leadership.

It’s believed the Killea native will remain in Sydney for the foreseeable future.