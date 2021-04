Colin O’Riordan is set to make his first start of the season in the AFL tomorrow.

The Killea native has been selected to play back pocket for the Sydney Swans in their clash against the Geelong Cats.

O’Riordan gets the start following two impressive appearances for the Swans’ developmental team in the VFL recently.





In the last year of his contract, the Tipperary senior footballer will be looking to impress in the game which gets underway at 25-past-10 Irish time tomorrow morning.