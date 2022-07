Colin O’Riordan faces a spell on the sidelines in Australia.

The Tipperary senior footballer is on the injury list for the Sydney Swans and is unavailable for selection for tomorrow’s AFL game with the Western Bulldogs.

O’Riordan is undergoing investigations with the Swans medical team into hip and groin pain he is having.





The Killea native is said to be working on his hip strength and control prior to recommencing a running program.