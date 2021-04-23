Colin O’Riordan aiming to impress in Australia tonight

Tipperary footballer Colin O’Riordan is in action in Australia tonight.

The Killea man lines out for the Sydney Swans in the VFL, the reserve league of the AFL, when they play the Gold Coast Suns after midnight tonight at 0.45am Irish time.

O’Riordan impressed in the VFL last week in his first appearance of the season, recording 31 disposals as the Swans defeated the Greater Western Sydney Giants.





Another strong performance tonight could see the Tipp man push his way into a place in the first team, especially after Swans key player Lance Franklin suffered a knee injury, ruling him out for a number of weeks.